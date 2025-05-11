Singapore passenger with fake passport held in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Immigration Officials from Tiruchy International Airport arrested a passenger bound from Singapore for travelling with a fake passport.

He was arrested by the officials in the wee hours of Saturday.

While the officials were verifying the documents of passengers bound from Singapore by Indigo airlines, they grilled a passenger who was later identified as Prakash Vel (38) from Musiri in Tiruchy, because of suspicious behaviour.

Later, he was found to be travelling with a fake passport. Subsequently, he was taken to the immigration officer Gomathy, who verified the passport and found it altered.

Later, he was handed over to the Airport police, who arrested him. Further inquiry is on.