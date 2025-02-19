Singaperumal Koil flyover to be inaugurated today after 16 years of construction

CHENNAI: The railway flyover at Singaperumal Koil near Chengalpattu will be inaugurated today (February 19) after being under construction for 16 years.

According to a Thanthi TV report, residents and commuters in that area are expressing their joy as it is a dream come true.

Earlier, the Highways Department had announced that the construction work would be completed and be inaugurated in December 2024.

There are more than 30 villages in Singaperumal Koil town, and thousands travel every day for various reasons.

It’s a nightmare for commuters to cross the busy stretch every day since there would be bumper-to-bumper traffic on the National Highway with vehicles waiting up to 2 kilometres.

To reinstate its significance, here’s a brief history of how this overpass came. The Singaperumal Koil-Sriperumbudur Road is one of the busiest arterial roads in the suburbs. Every day, lakhs of vehicles cross the railway crossing. Vehicles heading towards Oragadam SIPCOT would have to go via Singaperumal Koil Road.

The railway crossing is also another headache, as it remains closed for hours, even during peak hours, to make way for express trains. This would cause the traffic to pile up on the NH, making the situation worse.