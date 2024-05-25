Sims Park fruit expo throws visual treat with 150 varieties

COIMBATORE: Tourists got a visual treat at the 64th annual fruit show inaugurated at the Sims Park in Coonoor on Friday.

As the concluding event of the ongoing summer festival, the fruit show had a range of delightful exhibits. Inaugurated by The Nilgiris Collector M Aruna, the 15 feet high model of ‘King Kong’ made of 1.75 tonnes of grapes turned out to be the cynosure of all eyes.

Similarly, exhibits of dinosaur, duck, snail and minion made of different varieties of fruits captured the attention of the visitors.

Exhibits put up at the show by horticulture teams from different districts include, honeybee, dragon, swan, lighthouse, butterfly, panda and India Gate.

As the United Nations has declared 2024 as the year of camelids, the horticulture department from Coimbatore exhibited a camel made of ‘sapota’ fruit. In view of the Sims Park celebrating 150 years of its founding this year, 150 varieties of fruits were displayed.

To promote organic farming, slogans like ‘go organic’ and ‘save earth’ were made using fruits. The visitors were gifted with flowering plants.

A line up of cultural events is scheduled for the three-day festival that ends on Sunday.