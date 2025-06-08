Signs of truce emerge in PMK amid ongoing power struggle

CHENNAI: Even as other parties have begun their pre-election work, the PMK remains embroiled in an internal feud, although party founder Ramadoss’s talks suggest a potential truce.

While talking to the press on Saturday, Ramadoss acknowledged the rift but played it down. He added that some of the issues have been settled, referring to the youth wing post tiff, as Mukundan, opposed by Anbumani, had resigned from the post. He asserted that there is a solution for all issues.

Responding to a query on meeting auditor Gurumurthy and AIADMK leader and former Mayor Saidai Duraisamy, Ramadoss said, “We didn’t discuss alliance issues. He is a long-time friend, and I met him in that spirit. Yes, we spoke. I respect Gurumurthy a lot and have known him for a long time. The same goes for Saidai Duraisamy.”

On the topic of his much-anticipated meeting with Anbumani Ramadoss two days earlier, the senior leader bought time by replying that he would answer it later. He denied any plan to meet BJP leader Amit Shah, after speculations were rife over his movements in the State capital.

PMK functionaries who are caught between the founder father and the president's son are pinning hopes that the dispute will be settled soon for the good of the party.

Meanwhile, Anbumani held consultations in Chennai for three consecutive days with several PMK functionaries. During these meetings, he reportedly reinstated several party members who founder Ramadoss had earlier removed.