Siege, semi-auto rifles: TN cops' hunt for startup founder turns a thriller

Not the mastermind

“In police operations in other states, logistics are always a problem. While we had the logistics sorted, we did not expect the commotion,” the officer said.

The presence of about 4 police gunmen with SLR (single loading rifles), courtesy of the Giridh district SP, brought the situation under control and helped the CB-CID team to secure Gulshan.

Villagers did not give up easily though. Doctors at the nearest hospital were allegedly threatened into not issuing a fitness certificate. So, the police took Gulshan to the district HQ hospital (around 50 km away) from his sphere of influence.

A battery of lawyers appeared and argued in Gulshan’s defence at the local court, where the police had gone to obtain a transit warrant to take him to TN. “We were not represented by any Public Prosecutor. Our Inspectors convinced the magistrate with the facts of the case. Considering the gravity of the offence, the magistrate had approved of the transit warrant,” a CB-CID officer noted.

All this trouble and Gulshan is not even the mastermind of the scam. As per the CB-CID, he was among the six accused arrested in a coordinated inter-state operation.

The other accused in the case are his partner in the start-up, George Thomas of Telangana, Srinivasan of Karnataka and Sonukumar Dubey, Ashish Kumar and Gopal Sekar – all three from Bihar. Six special teams comprising more than 25 police personnel fanned out across the states and arrested them on February 9 and 10.