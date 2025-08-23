'Sick' tiger on prowl in Masinagudi; surveillance intensified

CHENNAI: The forest department enhanced surveillance after a tiger was sighted near a quarry area in Masinagudi in the Nilgiris.

The carnivore was sighted multiple times in the same locality near Singara Forest Range by villagers, triggering a fear of attack. Upon confirming the animal to be a tiger through camera traps, the forest department cautioned people against going anywhere near the quarry.

The forest department officials believe that the tiger was aged and sick. “It looks tired and is unable to hunt down its prey. The tiger comes out occasionally from the bush. There is a possibility that the animal may attack cattle or other easy prey. So eight camera traps have been fixed in the area to monitor the tiger continuously,” said an official of the forest department.

A veterinary team has also been deployed to monitor the health of the tiger to initiate their next step of action. Meanwhile, the villagers urged the forest department to trap the animal in a cage to prevent any negative interactions.

“As the ‘old’ tiger is unable to hunt effectively, it may look for some easy targets like human beings. So, immediate steps should be taken to capture the animal by placing cages,” said villagers.

It is to be noted that the forest department is already on a search for an evasive tiger suspected of having killed several heads of cattle in the Devarshola Panchayat in Gudalur. Two kumkis were also deployed in its search operation.