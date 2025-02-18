Siblings die after dispute over mobile phone in Pudukkottai

CHENNAI: A brother and sister lost their lives after falling into a well following a dispute in Pudukkottai.

The deceased have been identified as Pavithra and Manikandan.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Manikandan broke his sister Pavithra’s phone during an argument.

In a fit of anger, Pavithra jumped into a well near Mathur in Pudukkottai.

Attempting to rescue her, Manikandan also jumped in and tragically, both drowned.