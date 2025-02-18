Begin typing your search...

    Siblings die after dispute over mobile phone in Pudukkottai

    In a fit of anger, Pavithra jumped into a well near Mathur in Pudukkottai

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 Feb 2025 9:57 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-18 04:55:19  )
    Siblings die after dispute over mobile phone in Pudukkottai
    X

    Representative Image (Photo credit: Pexels)

    CHENNAI: A brother and sister lost their lives after falling into a well following a dispute in Pudukkottai.

    The deceased have been identified as Pavithra and Manikandan.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, Manikandan broke his sister Pavithra’s phone during an argument.

    In a fit of anger, Pavithra jumped into a well near Mathur in Pudukkottai.

    Attempting to rescue her, Manikandan also jumped in and tragically, both drowned.

    Pudukkottaisiblingsdeath
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick