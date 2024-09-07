Siblings, aged 2 and 1, killed in Tiruttani house fire

CHENNAI: Two babies, aged two and one were killed in a fire that broke out in a house in Tiruttani in neighbouring Tiruvallur district on Thursday night.

The parents of the children too suffered burn injuries and are in critical condition, police said.

The family lived on the second floor of a three-story building. The deceased siblings were identified as P Mithulan and P Nakulan, sons of the couple Prem Kumar (32) and Manjula (31). Police said that the family moved into the house only a year ago. On Thursday night, fire originated from a junction box on the ground floor and spread all over the house. The house owner’s family who reside on the ground floor were woken up by the thick smoke and got themselves evacuated. Before they could alert the tenants, the fire quickly spread and Prem Kumar’s family struggled to escape, police said.

Prem Kumar and his wife tried to climb down the stairs, but the tiled flooring was too hot to escape.