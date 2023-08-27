Shut Kudankulam plant to save south TN: Vaiko

CHENNAI: Warning that the nuclear power plant in Kudankulam will cause disaster in Southern Tamil Nadu, MDMK general secretary Vaiko has urged the state and central governments to shut the plant.

In a statement, the senior leader said that he has been warning about the Kudankulam nuclear plants. "When the nuclear plant was constructed in Fukushima in Japan, people opposed it. Lakhs of people suffered due to the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in America. People were evicted during the Chernobyl disaster. Nuclear waste from Fukushima is discharged into the Pacific Ocean," he said.

He added that waste from the Kudankulam nuclear plant will be let into the Bay of Bengal. This will result in obliterating hundreds of villages. "A sword is hanging over our heads. I warn the central government that shutting down the plant is only to save south Tamil Nadu in future.

People of Idinthakarai protested for one and a half years. Cases have been registered against them. A case is pending against me also," he said.