Shut down all wine shops in State, PMK urges TN govt

CHENNAI: Warning that the people will rise against the government for its failure in controlling crimes, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the government shutdown wine shops.

"It is shocking that a 13-year-old girl was raped in Vellore by three persons under the influence of alcohol. Under the Dravida Model government, there is no safety for even the children. There is no safety for doctors in government hospitals, teachers in government schools and advocates in courts. Moreover, the police had refused to receive a complaint from the family of the girl, " he said in a statement.

He added that alcohol is the prime reason for such crimes and PMK has been asking the government to implement prohibition.