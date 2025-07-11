Shrines exploited, misused: H Raja

TIRUCHY: Senior BJP leader H Raja on Thursday asserted that properties of HR&CE belong to the Hindus and the BJP will always oppose establishing educational institutions with the funds owned by the department.

Speaking to reporters in Kumbakonam, Raja said that the present DMK government is an enemy to the Hindus, and they have constructed a college with the funds from the Palani temple.

“Who gave the authority to use the HR&CE funds for establishing educational institutions?” he asked.

Stating that the HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu himself is anti-Hindu, Raja claimed that the minister is misusing temple money and the government should get out of the shrines.

“BJP will focus on abolishing the HR&CE department, and the main propaganda during the upcoming Assembly polls would be the same for us,” he said.