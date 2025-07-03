SHRC seeks report from Tiruvallur SP on head constable assaulting women inside station

CHENNAI: Taking suo motu cognizance of news reports about women complainants, including one who is five months pregnant, being assaulted inside a police station in Tiruvallur district, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued a notice to Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police, seeking a report within six weeks.

The head constable, Raman, attached to the Kanakkama Chatiram police station, has already been booked under three sections and arrested.

Raman was caught on camera verbally abusing and assaulting a woman, who came to file a sexual harassment complaint at the Kanakkama Chathiram police station. The video clip went viral, receiving condemnation from several quarters, including civic society members and political leaders.

According to police sources, the incident happened during the early hours of June 23. A woman, identified as Madumitha, had initially filed a complaint against a man for allegedly sending vulgar messages to her. As the police allegedly failed to take prompt action, Madumitha and two friends went to the man's home on Sunday night and told his wife about the man's behaviour.

The man allegedly assaulted Madumitha and her friends, one of whom is five months pregnant. The three women immediately rushed to the Kanakkama Chathiram police station, where head constable Raman allegedly sided with the man and threatened the women to leave the police station.

When the women stood their ground, Raman began verbally abusing them and charged at them, all of which was caught on camera.