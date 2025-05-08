SHRC directs TN govt to compensate man for harassment by Pallikonda police

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission has directed the government to compensate Rs 1 lakh to a man who alleged harassment by the Pallikonda police.

The complainant, E Baranidharan, an engineering graduate belonging to the Adi Dravidar community, said he was buying food at a roadside eatery for his ailing father when a team from Pallikonda police station rounded him up, assaulted him in public, tore his shirt and dragged him to the police station. The incident happened in December 2016.

The complainant also alleged that the police verbally abused him, referring to his caste, concerning a complaint from his relative in a civil dispute. The complainant stated that his name was not mentioned in the FIR, but the policemen arrested him out of personal vengeance.

In response, Pallikonda police denied the allegations and said the complainant was arrested in an assault case. After perusing the submissions from both sides, SHRC member, V Kannadasan held, "A combined reading of the oral and documentary evidence of the parties and also the arguments of both the parties, this Commission has categorically hold that the action on the part of the police amounts to violation of human rights and they had failed to prove their innocence that they had performed their duty by law." The commission also recommended disciplinary action against the concerned police personnel.