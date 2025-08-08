Showroom manager arrested for stealing 85 iPhones in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Maduravoyal police has arrested a showroom manager for allegedly stealing and selling 85 iPhones worth approximately Rs 62 lakh from a private electronics company in Porur.

The case came to light following a complaint filed by Devanathan, the company's General Manager.

During an internal audit of the branch showroom located on Arcot Road in March 2025, auditors discovered that the showroom manager, identified as Koilraj had stolen the iPhones, sold them, failed to deposit the proceeds into the company's account, and subsequently absconded.

Devanathan approached the Maduravoyal police crime wing, seeking the recovery of the stolen phones valued at Rs 62 lakh and the arrest of Koilraj.

Police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

An investigative team, led by an Inspector from the Maduravoyal crime wing conducted inquiries.

Their efforts led to the arrest of the absconding suspect, Koilraj (31), a resident of Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district.

During interrogation, police learned that Koilraj, a B.Tech graduate who had worked in several mobile phone showrooms, resorted to stealing the iPhones gradually from the Porur showroom where he was last employed. He cited mounting debt pressures as the motive behind the thefts.

Following interrogation, the arrested suspect, Koilraj, was produced before a local court. The court remanded him to judicial custody.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing, with authorities actively searching for other suspects involved in the theft and sale of the stolen iPhones.