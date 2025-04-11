Showers bring respite to Chennai, Vellore from soaring heat

CHENNAI: Chennai and Vellore received some relief from the soaring heat, as both cities experienced showers, according to weather blogger Pradeep John, who runs the Tamil Nadu weatherman social media handle.

A strong thunderstorm moved from north to south, parallel to the Chennai Coast, triggering some rains on Friday.

On Thursday night, Vellore district experienced a fierce thunderstorm with loud thunder and winds, following a high temperature of 40.6 C in the day.

Places like Kathivakkam and Ennore, located along the north Chennai coast, received heavy rainfall.

Kathivakkam in Chennai recorded the highest rainfall of 61.2 mm till 6.30 am, while Thuthipet in Vellore received the second highest amount with 52.4 mm rainfall.

Chennai's Ariyalur received the least rainfall of 14 mm.

The weather blogger also stated that temperatures are expected to rise again from Saturday.