Should hang heads in shame, says ally CPM on police action

CHENNAI: Leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), an ally of the ruling DMK, were stopped from meeting the arrested workers even as party state secretary P Shanmugam demanded that the government fulfil the demands of cleanliness workers, apart from taking action against the police who manhandled the protesting workers.

In a statement, Shanmugam termed the arrest and eviction of the protesting workers a violation of human rights. "In a democratic country, the police, court, and administration should stand with the workers, who are protesting for their rights. But all the government estates acted violently.

Arresting those extending support to the protest, and taking them in vehicles without number plates are actions that would make any civilized society hang its head in shame," he said.

He demanded that the government accept the demands of the workers and release them. Also, supporters of the protest should be released. "It is highly condemnable that the police attacked the workers. Action should be taken against the cops who attacked the workers and officials who ordered it," he urged.

Commenting on decisions taken in the state cabinet meeting, Shanmugam, on a social media post, said it is not known whether the issue of privatisation was discussed or not.

He added that it is a welcome move to provide food, housing, insurance to workers, and education to their children. But, the government should decide on providing permanent jobs to the workers.

Meanwhile, the police prevented CITU state president A Soundarrajan from meeting the arrested workers in Kilkattalai. E Muthukumar, Kancheepuram district secretary, and others were blocked on the way to meet the workers.