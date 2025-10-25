Shortage of gunny bags, poor logistics expose DMK govt's mismanagement, claims TN BJP chief Nainar

TIRUCHY: BJP state unit chief Nainar Nagenthran criticised the DMK government for being careless and inefficient in procurement, leading to damage to produce.

He claimed that the previous AIADMK government handled it well. The BJP leader urged the State government to hand over adequate compensation to the affected farmers.

While visiting the Delta region and interacting with farmers, Nainar said that a bumper kuruvai crop is going to waste due to the government's mismanagement. The Stalin government failed to initiate proper preparations for the procurement, he alleged. “From the shortage of gunny bags to inadequate freight services to transport goods have hit procurement badly this year," he accused.