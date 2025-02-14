Shortage of doctors turning TN govt hospitals death fields, alleges BJP chief Annamalai

CHENNAI: Citing the recent incident where a four-year-old boy succumbed to death at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College and Hospital after a ward in charge administered an injection in the absence of a doctor, State BJP president K Annamalai on Friday alleged that the ruling DMK government's glaring ineptitude has resulted in an alarming increase in deaths at government hospitals across the State.

"The DMK government's ineptitude has resulted in a staggering number of deaths at government hospitals, with the most vulnerable sections of society, including children and the elderly, bearing the brunt of the negligence," Annamalai charged in a statement.

"It is nothing short of appalling that the Health Minister has failed to take concrete action to address the shortage of doctors, despite the mounting toll of lives lost due to this critical gap in medical care," he claimed.

The BJP leader also questioned the integrity of the DMK party's offer to provide assistance to the family of the deceased child, suggesting that this gesture may be a cynical attempt to deflect attention from the government's culpability in the matter.

"The DMK party's belated offer of support to the grieving family is a hollow gesture, a desperate attempt to salvage its tattered reputation," Annamalai said. He demanded the DMK government's responsibility for the tragic events unfolding in the State's government hospitals and urged the regime to announce comprehensive solatium for the families of victims who have lost their lives due to the gross negligence of the State Health and Family Welfare department.