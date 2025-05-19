Begin typing your search...
Short termination of train services in Salem division announced; check details
Train 16843 Tiruchchirappalli – Palakkad Town Express leaving Tiruchy at 1 pm on May 20 will be short terminated at Pettaivayatalai (partially cancelled between Pettaivayatalai and Palakkad Town).
CHENNAI: Due to line blocks approved to facilitate engineering works between Kulitalai and Pettaivaytalai stations in the Salem division, the pattern of 2 train services has been changed.
Train 16844 Palakkad Town – Tiruchchirappalli Express leaving Palakkad Town at 6.30 am on May 20 will be short terminated at Kulitalai (partially cancelled between Kulitalai and Tiruchy), another release issued by SR said.
