Begin typing your search...

    Short termination of train services in Salem division announced; check details

    Train 16843 Tiruchchirappalli – Palakkad Town Express leaving Tiruchy at 1 pm on May 20 will be short terminated at Pettaivayatalai (partially cancelled between Pettaivayatalai and Palakkad Town).

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 May 2025 8:46 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-19 15:38:37  )
    Short termination of train services in Salem division announced; check details
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Due to line blocks approved to facilitate engineering works between Kulitalai and Pettaivaytalai stations in the Salem division, the pattern of 2 train services has been changed.

    Train 16843 Tiruchchirappalli – Palakkad Town Express leaving Tiruchy at 1 pm on May 20 will be short terminated at Pettaivayatalai (partially cancelled between Pettaivayatalai and Palakkad Town).

    Train 16844 Palakkad Town – Tiruchchirappalli Express leaving Palakkad Town at 6.30 am on May 20 will be short terminated at Kulitalai (partially cancelled between Kulitalai and Tiruchy), another release issued by SR said.

    express trainsSouthern Railway
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X