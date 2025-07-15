Short-termination of Chennai–Thiruvananthapuram superfast express

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has announced a temporary change in the pattern of operations for the Dr MGR Chennai Central–Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express due to engineering work in the Thiruvananthapuram yard.

According to the revised schedule, Train no. 12695, departing at 3.20 pm from Dr MGR Chennai Central, will be short-terminated at Thiruvananthapuram North instead of Thiruvananthapuram Central between July 19 and August 8. The service will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram North and Thiruvananthapuram Central. The short-termination is scheduled for 7.40 am at Thiruvananthapuram North.

In the return direction, Train no. 12696, which usually originates from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 5.15 pm, will instead begin its journey from Thiruvananthapuram North at 5.20 pm between July 20 and August 9, 2025.

The section between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Thiruvananthapuram North will be cancelled for this period.

The changes have been made to facilitate the dismantling of an old concrete apron on Road 5 in the Thiruvananthapuram yard.