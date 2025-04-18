Shops shut in Tirunelveli over protest against Waqf Amendment

CHENNAI: A complete shutdown is observed in Tirunelveli, Melapalayam area on Friday as various Muslim organizations, Jamaats, and political parties staged a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed by the Central government.

Melapalayam and its surrounding areas, home to over two lakh Muslims, see over 1,500 shops that remain closed since morning. Public transportation, including autos, cars, and vans, also came to a standstill, leaving the roads deserted. The shutdown is part of a 24-hour protest call given jointly by community organizations and political groups.

Later in the evening, a massive protest rally is scheduled to take place, jointly organized by all Jamaats and political parties. Leaders from several political outfits and Jamaat representatives are expected to participate and voice their opposition.Last Friday, protests were held after Jumma prayers in the area, reflecting growing discontent over the amendment among the Muslim community.

The Amendment to the Waqf Act, introduced by the BJP-led Union government, was passed in both Houses of Parliament amidst fierce resistance from opposition parties. After receiving the President’s assent, the bill officially became law.

Several political parties, including the DMK and Congress, have challenged the amendment in the Supreme Court. The apex court, which heard the case earlier this week, has issued an interim stay on the implementation of the amended law.

As per the court’s order:

No new appointments can be made under the amended provisions.

There can be no reclassification of properties already designated as Waqf land.

The existing status regarding board appointments and property records must be maintained.

Additionally, the Supreme Court has issued notices to the Union government, state governments, and the Central Waqf Board, directing them to respond within seven days.