Shops down shutters against garbage dumping in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: Shops in several parts of Tirupur downed shutters and people resorted to protests on Monday against the corporation dumping garbage in abandoned stone quarries.

More than 200 people, who attempted to block the Mudalipalayam-Kangeyam Road, were forcibly removed by police. Condemning the arrest, the villagers also took to fasting protest.

Even though the residents were on a relay protest over the last few months against dumping of garbage in the quarries, the traders also joined them on Monday by downing the shutters. Shops remained closed in areas such as Mudalipalayam, SIDCO, Pudupalayam, Chennimalaipalayam and Mudalipalayam ‘pirivu’ across the district.

Residents of these villages objected to dumping of around 800 tonnes of garbage generated by the civic body a day in quarries as it causes soil contamination, pollution to groundwater-table, and air. Villagers of Ichipatti had in the past stopped garbage laden lorries from entering their neighbourhood to dump garbage.

Member of Parliament and CPI leader K Subbarayan also met Chief Minister MK Stalin urging him to resolve the ongoing garbage dumping issue by implementing a proper waste management plan in Tirupur. He claimed that dumping of garbage in the quarries has led to an increase in stray dog menace. However, the civic body authorities reasoned out that they need sufficient time to adopt waste management techniques.