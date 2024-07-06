Shoddy work by GCC, Metro Water board results in sewage stagnation at residential buildings in Choolai

CHENNAI: Residents of Chengalvarayan Street in Choolai accuse the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) of lack of coordination, which had led to frequent sewer blocks in their buildings.

And, they are forced to spend a hefty amount to clean the sewage through private workers.

While the civic body speeded up re-laying the road and patch works in damaged roads across the city, the already laid concrete road’s height was increased further without lifting the sewer chambers. “Over 5 months ago, the GCC re-laid the road with tiles and without noticing the manhole, they covered the entire road. There’s sewage overflow which worsens during the monsoon. As the manhole is covered with tiles and concrete, Metro Water cannot maintain the manhole chambers, which regularly leads to sewer backflow into the house,” said K Sreedharan, who owns a medical shop at Vepery High Road. “I’ve spent around Rs 20,000 for private workers to clean stagnated filthy water in the house. Recently, workers broke the concrete blocks on the road and sewage overflowed from the manhole.”

Though the residents took efforts to clear the drainage water by private workers, until it’s fully cleaned with sucker machines, there is no permanent solution.

Residents tried to reach out to the officials of both the Metro Water board and GCC but no respite. People complain that the ward member failed to interact with the residents regarding the civic issues witnessed in the area.

What’s worse is that sewage stagnates inside the clinic that operates in the area. “Due to the drainage water, there is an unpleasant smell in the clinic. We’re forced to shut down the clinic to clean. Though there are multiple complaints raised to the authorities, no steps taken so far,” said Puthiyalakshmi, a staff member of the clinic.

When contacted, a senior official with CMWSSB said, “Inspection will be carried out and immediate steps will be taken to clear the stagnated sewage in the residential area.”