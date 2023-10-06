Shoddy dialogues in 'Leo' trailer; TN BJP flays actor Vijay

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday flayed Vijay starrer "Leo" movie trailer and said that few shoddy dialogues in the movie trailer that denigrates women cannot be allowed.

Discursively slamming Vijay starring 'Leo', state BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy said, "A movie trailer released on Thursday contains a derogatory dialogue that denigrates women and is strongly condemned."

"Such shoddy dialogues cannot be allowed to continue in Tamil films. It is especially unfortunate that these derogatory remarks are expressed through the heroes who are celebrated by millions of youngsters. The film industry, which is responsible for reforming the society, should not allow itself to incite violence among the youth, " he added in a statement.

Simultaneously, the BJP leader slammed the "Varisu" movie and said that a derogatory word was used more than forty times by many people including the villain and heroine.

"Can famous actors and actresses, who are supposed to be an example of good conduct for the people, become the reason for the degeneration of the youth?, " Thirupathy questioned.