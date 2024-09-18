Shocked by threats against Rahul, says Stalin; asks Centre to ensure protection

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday expressed shock over media reports of threats of physical violence against the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi from a BJP leader and a Shiv Sena MLA.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister asked the Centre to ensure protection for the LoP. "Deeply shocked by media reports of a BJP leader's threat that @RahulGandhi 'will meet the same fate as his grandmother,' and a Shinde Sena MLA's bounty for cutting his tongue, along with other intimidating threats.

My brother Rahul Gandhi's charisma and growing public support have clearly unsettled many, leading to such vile acts of intimidation," Stalin posted on x. "The Union government must act swiftly to ensure protection for the Leader of the Opposition and reaffirm that intimidation and violence have no place in our democracy."

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maken on Wednesday lodged a complaint against BJP leaders over threats to Rahul Gandhi. Maken in his letter for registering an FIR at the Tughlak Road police station, Delhi, has named Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, Delhi BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marvah, Shiv Sena (Shinde) Sanjay Gaikwad, and Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh.

The Congress leader in his complaint stated that Tarvinder Singh Marwah had on September 11 during a BJP event threatened Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in which he said "Rahul Gandhi baaz aaja, nahi toh aane wale time mein tera bhi wohi haal hoga jo teri dadi ka haal hua" (you better behave, or you will meet the same fate as your grandmother) reference to the Gandhi's grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

This statement was captured on video, which Maken said he has attached as evidence. Maken also names Sanjay Gaikwad, an MLA from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena who the Congress leader stated had on September 16 publicly offered a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for anyone who will "cut the tongue" of Rahul Gandhi.

The complaint further named Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu and claimed that Bittu referred to Rahul Gandhi as the "number one terrorist of the country" during a public statement on September 15. Maken claimed that this statement was intended to incite violence and was in breach of public peace.

According to the Rajya Sabha MP, the statement was widely circulated on TV channels and social media. BJP leader Raghuraj Singh is also named in Maken's complaint."Similarly, on September 16, 2024, BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh also publicly said that Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi is the 'number one terrorist of India'."

The complaint added that these statements are attempts to undermine Rahul Gandhi's safety and disrupt public peace, particularly in light of the ongoing elections in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana.