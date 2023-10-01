Shashank Sai and 4 other police Personnel will receive Gandhi Adigal police medals

CHENNAI: Five police personnels including G Shashank Sai would receive Gandhi Adigal Police Medal for their outstanding performance in Prohibition Enforcement.

The Chief Minister M K Stalin will award the medals on January 26, 2024.

"Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered the award of Gandhi Adigal Police Medal to G Shashank Sai - SP, Villupuram, B Kasiviswanathan - DSP, Central Intelligence Unit, South, Chennai, KM Muniyasamy - Inspector of Police, Red Hills Prohibition Enforcement Wing, A Pandian - Sub-Inspector of Police, Central Intelligence Unit, Madurai zone and J Ranganathan - Head Constable, Ranipet police station for their outstanding work in Prohibition Enforcement, " said a release from state government.

A cash award of Rs 40,000 to each of the awardees will be presented along with the medal.