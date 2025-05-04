Shared civic duty on cleanliness must for robust nation, says Guv RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, along with the Raj Bhavan family, participated in the monthly Shramdaan here on Sunday, reiterating Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of cleanliness and selfless service.

The initiative, held under the aegis of Swachhta Hi Seva, underscored cleanliness as a shared civic duty vital to the vision of a clean, healthy, and robust Bharat.

Governor Ravi actively engaged in the drive, encouraging collective commitment to sustainable hygiene and community well-being.

He emphasised that cleanliness must transcend personal practice and become a national ethic rooted in collective responsibility.

The event ended with renewed resolve among participants to embody Gandhian values in everyday life.