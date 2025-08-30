Share outcomes of previous foreign jaunts: PMK president Anbumani

CHENNAI: Alleging that the DMK government could not materialise even 10 per cent of the Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) that were entered into to invest Rs 10.62 lakh crore in the State, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded that the government prove its claims by releasing a white paper.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the Chief Minister is making false statements pertaining to the investments. "He has claimed that all the MoUs, which he signed, have been implemented. The government had released the details of the top 10 highest investments agreed during the 2024 investors' meeting. As per the list, Tata Power had agreed to invest Rs 70,800 crore. But, only Rs 3,800 crore has been actually invested as of now. Moreover, the investment is based on an agreement entered into in July 2022," he pointed out, saying that PMK has been demanding that the government release a white paper on investments made in Tamil Nadu for the last 4 years.

"If the DMK government has nothing to hide, it could release the details in a white paper and prove its claims. But the DMK government will not do this, as falsehood is the only investment of the DMK. Tricks of DMK will get exposed and the people will drive the DMK government away from power," he warned.