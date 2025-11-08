Share constituency fund dues: Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged the State government to immediately release the Goods and Services Tax (GST) component for works executed under the MLA Constituency Development Fund.

In a statement, Palaniswami said that despite a Government Order (GO No. 23 dated September 15, 2025) announcing that the State would bear the GST expenses for projects undertaken through the fund, the amount had not been released so far.

"As a result, Collectors are unable to disburse payments for the completed development works carried out under the MLA funds," he said. Questioning the delay, the Opposition leader asked why the government was withholding funds meant for projects initiated by elected representatives. "The Chief Minister must immediately release the pending GST amount related to the Constituency Development Fund," he demanded.