Shanmugam defends CPM's draft political resolution terming BJP, RSS as neo-fascist

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam has accused the BJP and RSS of engaging in neo-fascist activities, drawing parallels to authoritarian regimes of the past.

After releasing his party’s Congress song CD here, Shanmugam stated, “Neo-fascism in the Indian political context refers to the actions of the BJP and RSS. While they may not follow the exact model of Hitler or Mussolini, they are involved in numerous fascist-like activities. This includes stripping state governments of their powers and operating in an authoritarian manner.”

He also addressed the ongoing debate about the term "neo-fascism," saying that some argue it downplays the severity of BJP’s actions. “The CPM’s political resolution has sparked a significant national debate, which is a welcome development. We will discuss this matter further at the party congress at Madurai from April 2 to 6 and take appropriate decisions,” he added.

For the party’s Congress at Madurai, Shanmugam highlighted that over a thousand representatives from across India are attending the CPM national conference, which focuses on public concerns. As part of the conference, a State Rights Protection Seminar will be held on April 3, featuring Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. Punjab and Jharkhand Chief Ministers are also expected to participate, making it a significant national event.