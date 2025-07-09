Shanmuga Sundaram is new TNPSC CoE

CHENNAI: Senior IAS officer A Shanmuga Sundaram has been appointed as the Controller of Examinations (CoE) of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

The appointment comes following the transfer of incumbent CoE John Louis, who has been posted as the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC).

In a reciprocal move, A Shanmuga Sundaram, who previously held the position of Managing Director at TNCSC, has now taken over the reins as CoE at TNPSC, effectively replacing John Louis.

The transfer order was formally issued by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam on July 7, 2025.