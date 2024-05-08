Savukku Shankar’s mother moves habeas corpus petition in Madras High Court

CHENNAI: A Kamala, mother of YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar moved a habeas corpus petition (HCP) seeking judicial inquiry regarding the alleged violence against Shankar in prison. The petitioner claimed that Shankar exposed various scams of the state as social activist, whistle blower, political commentator, which aggrieved the government and corrupt officials.

Hence, a false case was booked against her son. When Shankar’s lawyer met him in the prison he complained about brutal attack unleashed on him by the police personnel, said the petitioner. Due to this Shankar suffered a fracture on his right hand, said the petitioner seeking a judicial inquiry. The petitioner also sought treatment for her son in pvt hospital.