Shah unveils book on Kalam at Rameswaram

MADURAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a book on ‘Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Memories Never Die’ at a programme organised in Rameswaram by APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation and House of Kalam on Saturday.

The book was authored by scientist Dr YS Rajan co-authored by Dr APJM Nasima Maraikayar and translated by Sripriya Srinivasan.

‘Memories Never Die’, is an English translation of the Tamil book ‘Ninaivugalukku Maranamillai’, written by two persons closest to APJ Abdul Kalam — his niece Dr Nazeema Marakayar and the distinguished ISRO scientist Dr YS Rajan. The chief editor of original Tamil book is Padma Shri Dr Sirpi Balasubramaniam, sources said.

The Union Minister hailed Dr Kalam for his yeoman services to India’s space technology during the book unveiling ceremony and his significant contributions to the nation. Shah said Kalam, who was born in a small village, lived a life of simplicity and despite his struggles, he achieved victory. This book unfolds the story of how a small-town boy from Rameswaram ascended to the highest echelons of the Indian political world. The book comprehensively covers beautiful history of Indian rocketry, precursors to today’s Science and Technology, the workings of Indian political and administrative system, as well as last wishes of the ‘Missile Man of India’.

The Union Minister also recalled the roadmap for the development of the country highlighted in former President Kalam’s book ‘India 2020: Vision for the New Millennium’.Subsequently, Shah also paid a visit to the house of late President Dr Kalam in Rameswaram. As a gesture of welcome, APJMJ Sheik Saleem presented the Minister with a bouquet of flowers on the occasion.

During his short time in the house, he glanced around portraits of the legendary figure and took stock of his achievements.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP President, K Annamalai, Geeta Bharat Jain, Maharashtra MLA were present on the occasion.