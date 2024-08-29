Sexual harassment exists everywhere, no need to show only film industry in poor light: Khushbu

CHENNAI: Cinema industry is not that bad as everyone says today. People need not paint it black, says actor-turned politician and BJP's national executive council member Khushbu Sundar. In a tête-à-tête with Ramakrishna N of DT Next, Khushbu urges all women to prevent any attempt to misbehave with them in the very beginning.

Excerpts...

The Hema Committee report has revealed instances of harassment in the Malayalam film industry. Several actresses, including Minu Muneer have levelled allegations of verbal and physical abuse against their colleagues. As an actress and a mother of two young girls, how do you see this?

Sexually victimised actresses must speak publicly about their abuse and harassment. My concern is that the affected actresses have come forward a little too late. It was only after the release of the report of the Hema Committee, which was set up to investigate complaints filed by women who had been sexually harassed, that the women victims began to speak publicly about the atrocities they suffered. Sexual harassment does not exist only in film industry. Sexual harassment has long been a problem in all kinds of industries and in all kinds of places. When travelling in a bus, if someone sexually harasses you, you beat that person, why don’t the women who are victimised in the film industry come forward to do the same? Women should not have to endure sexual harassment for any reason. As complaints arise in the film industry, it is talked about a lot. This is if a HEMA committee had been set up in the IT sector and their report had been published, not a single person would have talked about it. Since it is the film industry, everyone is talking about it today.

Have similar incidents happened in Kollywood too? You have been around for a long time. Have you experienced such sexual harassment? Or has anyone complained to you about that?

So far, there is no problem in Kollywood. Similarly, I have never been sexually harassed. I’m one of the lucky ones. I have never encountered any such problem. Cinema is our family. If anyone in our family has a problem, we all speak together and work together.

Regarding MoS Suresh Gopi’s comment on panel report…

Cinema is not that bad. When it comes to cinema industry, there is no need to paint it black. If the film industry was bad, nobody would be in it. Why, there will be no film industry. MGR, NTR, Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi, Kamal, Vijay, Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan are all from cinema.

As a film actor, a politician, a mother of two girls, what is your advice to women?

Women should prevent any attempt to misbehave with them in the very beginning. Despite the shock and societal pressure, women should be ready to overcome all that and face the problems. Dignity for women lies in facing problems and overcoming challenges.

What is your opinion on Chief Minister MK Stalin’s visit to the United States to attract investments?

For Tamil Nadu to progress, attracting foreign investments is a happy thing, but before that the issues in Tamil Nadu should be resolved. The CM should publish a White Paper on how much TN has benefited from his previous visits to UAE, Singapore, Spain and Japan. Has the investment money reached the people? Or went to Stalin’s house? The people of TN should know that. Is Stalin going from country to country competing with PM Modi? Every time he goes abroad, it is just talk and it turns out to be a deflated balloon later.

BJP state president K Annamalai has gone to the UK for 3 months…

It’s not a sabbatical. Nowadays, you can work from anywhere in the world. When there is Work From Home, shouldn’t there be Work From London? It is not necessary for Annamalai to attend every meeting in person. Technologies have evolved. Let’s use it properly.

On the war of words between Edappadi Palaniswami and Annamalai....

I am not the spokesperson of Annamalai, nor the spokesperson of AIADMK. I am working for BJP. I will speak for the party. Personally, I cannot respond to the criticisms that may be levelled against each other.

Vijayadharani had expressed her apprehension in party meeting that no post has been given to her yet. How do you see this?

As far as the BJP is concerned, it is not possible to negotiate and then join the party. When I joined the BJP, I trusted PM Narendra Modi. I joined BJP, as I did not agree with Congress. After joining the BJP, I was given an opportunity to contest the Assembly poll in just 4 months. After that, I was given the post of National Executive Committee member. All this was given to me by the BJP. If Vijayadharani has any concerns, she should speak directly to Nadda, Shah or BL Santhosh.

Vijay has started a new party.…

I am not ready to comment on Vijay. He has just started the party. Let 2026 come. Let’s talk then.