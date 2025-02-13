Sexual assault in schools: TN plans to tweak policy for stricter action; 238 school staff accused in ten years, says Minister

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department is planning to amend policies to take tough measures against school staffers, in response to the recent sexual assault incidents that have come to light in schools across the State.

The department's decision follows discussions with stakeholders including the Child Welfare Commission and the State police, wherein several suggestions were made to ensure student safety and prevent instances of sexual assault in schools including tightening of rules for staff. The recommendations from the meetings are expected to be announced in the coming days, a Thanthi TV report added.

Meanwhile, State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh said that 238 staff were found to be accused in sexual assault cases across the last ten years, calling for the probes against them to be completed soon.

Last week, the Minister had warned that the degree certificates of teachers charged with sexual offences would be cancelled to serve as a deterrent.

School teachers have been implicated in a series of recent sexual assault incidents reported from across the State. A 43-year-old teacher from a private school in Ashok Nagar, Chennai, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 9 boy.

Last week, a 37-year-old government schoolteacher in Yercaud, Salem district, was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for allegedly sexually assaulting his female students.

A few weeks ago, an incident of a 13-year-old girl from a Panchayat Union Middle School in Pochampally, Krishnagiri, being allegedly sexually assaulted by three of her teachers had come to light.

In another case last month, a 53-year-old physical education teacher from a Greater Chennai Corporation school was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a female colleague during Republic Day celebrations.