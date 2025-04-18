Sexual assault case: Karur court sentences 2 youth to 10-year RI

TIRUCHY: Karur court on Thursday awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to two youth, while four others were handed three years in jail in a case of sexual assault on a minor girl.

In 2020, the Karur All Women Police arrested five persons who were identified as Nishand (24), Aravind(24) from Thanthondrimalai, Vasantha Kumar (24), Kalaivanan (29), Parthiban (25) and Gokulnath (24) from Marudampatti on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl after kidnapping her. They were lodged in prison under judicial custody.

The case was in progress with the Karur Mahila Special Court, and the judge who heard the case, awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to Nishand and Aravind and three years ' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 to Vasantha Kumar, Kalaivanan, Gokulnath and Parthiban. Subsequently, they were lodged in the prison.