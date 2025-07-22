Sexual abuse: Para medics stage protest

TIRUCHY: Female paramedical students from Thanjavur Medical College staged a protest demanding action against a male student who had reportedly attempted to sexually assault her, and the complaint lodged with the Vishaka committee failed to initiate action on Monday.

It is said that a male student pursuing para para-medical course in the Thanjavur Medical College had reportedly attempted to sexually abuse his female classmate recently, and soon, the girl lodged a complaint with the Vishaka committee demanding action against the particular student.

As the committee failed to react to her complaint even a couple of days after the complaint, the female students, on Monday, gathered in front of the Dean’s room and raised slogans demanding action on their complaint.

Suddenly, they attempted to lay siege to the Dean’s office. Soon, the Dean (in charge) Dr Balasubramanian, who came out, held talks with the students. Upon assurance by the dean, they dispersed from the spot and attended their regular classes.

While speaking to reporters, the Dean said, there was an inquiry based on the complaint, and as many as 11 reports were sent to the Directorate of Medical Education.

“As of now, we have suspended the particular student for a month. Based on the recommendations of the Director of Medical Education, further action would be initiated,” the Dean said.