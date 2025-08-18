Sewage repair work contaminates drinking water in Pattalam; turns it black

CHENNAI: The ongoing tussle between officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) over road-cut works to replace the clogged sewage pipeline on Yacoob Garden Street, Pattalam, has adversely impacted the lives of residents there.

The repair work, which was stopped three weeks ago, has led to the contamination of drinking water, and the incomplete paved road has made it difficult for commuters to navigate.

Yacoob Garden Street is a densely populated area with several hundred families residing there. For nearly six months, drinking water has been contaminated by leaky sewage pipes. Despite several complaints, the issue persists and worsened significantly 3 weeks ago. Due to officials’ apathy, residents conducted a road roko protest on Saturday.

According to a senior CMWSSB official, the Corporation staff interrupted their work, filed a police complaint, and even seized their equipment. “We’re cooperating with the GCC’s requests to quickly complete pipeline work when the new roads are being laid. But the Corporation is not showing the same level of co-operation. Both departments work for the welfare of the public,” the official told DT Next.

However, a GCC official defended their actions to this reporter, saying “The Metro Water department had started the work without seeking permission from the GCC. Their workers often leave the roads partially filled with debris after the work is completed, making it difficult for commuters. Metro Water must get proper permission prior to digging the road.”

Meanwhile, residents and activists have raised their concerns over the tussle between the two departments. “Many here are forced to go to New Farrance Road to get drinking water instead of using their hand pumps. Daily, we use 10 pots of water for drinking and cooking. Now, despite paying taxes, we’re buying canned water for the same purposes,” said M Rajeshwari, a resident of Yacoob Garden Street.

Echoing her words, another resident, rued, “The bad smell affects asthma patients and children below age 10 years. We’re frequently spending money on consulting doctors.”

A civic activist and a resident of Pattalam, V Sathiya Balan, said: “Drinking water is an essential need of every individual. Notwithstanding their internal squabbles, officials from both departments have to take immediate action to fix this issue.”