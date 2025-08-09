Severed hand Found in Coimbatore industrial area; police probe under way

COIMBATORE: A severed hand was recovered from an industrial area in Kallapalayam near Sulur in Coimbatore.

According to police, a manager of an industrial unit spotted the chopped hand near his store room on Friday and informed the firm’s owner, Sudhakar, over the phone. On receiving information, the cops from Sulur- All Women’s Police Station (AWPS) rushed to the spot and held inquiries.

Police then checked the CCTV footage in the locality and noticed a dog carrying the severed right hand in its mouth. A red thread was tied around the wrist of the severed hand, and two fingers were missing from it.

An inquiry is also under way to determine if the severed hand was grabbed by the dog from the dump of medical waste.

In a separate incident, a search is on to find the body of a 35-year-old man murdered by his relative over a drunken brawl several months ago in Dharmapuri.

Police said S Silambarasan from Pappireddipatti in Dharmapuri was attacked to death with a hammer by his relative Shankar (35), following an altercation over a property issue in May last year.

Based on a missing complaint by his mother, the police dug out the place, along the stream, but couldn’t find the body.