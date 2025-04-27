Several TN trains to get LHB coaches, check details here

CHENNAI: To enhance safety and ensure a comfortable journey for passengers, the existing conventional rake of the following trains will be converted into LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) coaches.

1. Trains No 12659/12660 Nagercoil - Shalimar - Nagercoil Gurudev Superfast Express will run with LHB Coaches from Nagercoil with effect from June 29, and from Shalimar with effect from July 2.

The coach composition of the trains will be 1 - AC Two Tier Coach, 6 - AC Three Tier Coaches, 8 - Sleeper Class Coaches, 4 - General Second Class Coaches, 1 - Second Class Coach (disabled-friendly), and 1-Luggage-cum-Brake Van.

2. Trains No 22604/22603 Villupuram - Kharagpur - Villupuram Superfast Express will run with LHB Coaches from Villupuram with effect from July 1, and from Kharagpur with effect from July 3.

3. Trains No 16861/16862 Puducherry - Kanniyakumari - Puducherry Express will run with LHB Coaches from Puducherry with effect from June 29, and from Kanniyakumari with effect from June 30.

The coach composition of these trains will be 1 - AC Two Tier Coach, 2 - AC Three Tier Coaches, 8 - Sleeper Class Coaches, 4 - General Second Class Coaches, 1 - Second Class Coach (disabled-friendly), and 1- Luggage-cum-Brake Van, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.