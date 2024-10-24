Several TN districts to receive heavy rainfall for next 24 hours: Weather dept

CHENNAI: Even as several districts in Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore, Madurai, Theni and Dindigul experience flooding as they receive heavy rains, the monsoon is likely to continue bring heavy rains in many parts of the State.

Until Thursday morning, Krishnagiri and Kanniyakumari received the highest of 12 cm of rainfall, while Thoothukudi recorded 11 cm of rainfall, Kallakurichi and Tirupathur recorded 10 cm of rainfall and Erode recorded 09 cm of rainfall.

Heavy rains also lashed parts of the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Mayiladuthurai.

Even as several areas in Coimbatore and Tiruppur remain flooded, heavy rains are expected to continue for the next 24 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Thursday stated that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Erode, Tirunelveli, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Namakkal and Karur.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, while light or moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning can be expected to occur in some areas.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 34-35 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be 26-27 degree Celsius.