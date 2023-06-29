Several parts of TN to receive light to moderate rain in next 24 hrs

CHENNAI: With light to moderate westerlies prevailing over the parts of Tamil Nadu in the lower tropospheric levels, several parts of the State are likely to receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning.

On Thursday, the Nilgiris received 3 cm of rainfall, while 1 cm of rainfall was recorded in parts of Theni and Coimbatore.

The temperature also saw a surge in several districts with Madurai recording the highest of 40 degrees Celsius, followed by 39 degree Celsius in Nagapattinam.

In Chennai, the Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam stations recorded 37.9 degrees Celsius and 38 degree Celsius respectively.

The regional meteorological centre issued a heavy rainfall warning for this week stating that heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, and Tenkasi in the next few days. Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu for the next few days.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy with thunderstorms and lightning as light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 36-37 degree Celsius, and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 28 degree Celsius in the city.