Several MEMU trains on Tirupati - Katpadi section to be cancelled; check details

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified the extension of cancellation of the following train services due to the provision of rakes as assistance to North Central Railway for Maha Kumbh.

1. Train No 67209 Tirupati - Katpadi MEMU leaving Tirupati at 7.10 pm would be fully cancelled from March 13 to 15.

2. Train No 67206 Katpadi - Tirupati MEMU departing from Katpadi at 6.10 am, Train No 67207 Tirupati - Katpadi passenger MEMU leaving Tirupati at 10.35 am, and Train No 67208 Katpadi - Tirupati passenger MEMU leaving Katpadi at 5.15 pm, would be fully cancelled from March 13 to 16.

3. Train No 67205 Tirupati - Katpadi passenger MEMU leaving Tirupati at 7.35 am, Train No 67210 Katpadi - Tirupati passenger MEMU leaving Katpadi at 9.10 pm, Train No 66017 Katpadi - Jolarpettai passenger MEMU departing Katpadi at 10.30 am, and Train No 66018 Jolarpettai - Katpadi passenger MEMU leaving Jolarpettai at 12.55 pm, would be fully cancelled from March 13 to 17, a release issued by Southern Railway said.