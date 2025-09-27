At least 10 dead, over 30 hurt at TVK Vijay's Karur rally

CHENNAI: At least ten people are feared dead and 30 more injured at TVK's campaign rally in Karur on September 27. The crowd grew to uncontrollable numbers with an impounding stampede-like situation. Out of the 10 deceased, three are reported to be children.

Party chief Vijay cut short his address, as reports of people fainting and a child missing began to emerge. He called for the police to help as the crowd became unmanageable, leading to several people going missing.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, taking note of the incident, has asked the government hospital to be put on alert and be prepared for emergencies. Those who fainted were taken for immediate medical assistance through ambulances. The chief minister will be visiting the accident spot tomorrow, as per a Thanthi TV report.

Taking to his social media, the chief minister said that he has asked former minister V Senthilbalaji, health minister Ma Subramanian, and the Karur collector to oversee the situation and take control on priority.