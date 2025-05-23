Several express trains in TN to run as per normal schedule; check details

CHENNAI: Six express trains would run as per normal schedule due to cancellation of earlier notified line blocks. Train 12665 Howrah – Kanniyakumari Superfast Express scheduled to leave Howrah at 4 pm on June 9 will run as per normal schedule. Earlier notified partial cancellation between Valliyur and Kanniyakumari, stands cancelled.

Train 20691 Tambaram-Nagercoil Junction Antyodaya Superfast Express scheduled to leave Tambaram at 10.40 pm on June 10, and Train 20692 Nagercoil Jn-Tambaram Antyodaya Superfast Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil junction at 3.50 pm on June 12 will run as per normal schedule. Earlier notified partial cancellation between Tirunelveli and Nagercoil Jn stands cancelled.

Train 16321 Nagercoil Jn-Coimbatore Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil junction at 8 am on June 11 will run as per normal schedule. Earlier notified partial cancellation between Nagercoil Jn and Valliyur, stands cancelled. Train 22628 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Tiruchchirappalli Superfast Express scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 am o­n June 11 will run as per normal schedule. (Earlier notified partial cancellation between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Tirunelveli stands cancelled).

Train 22627 Tiruchchirappalli-Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Tiruchchirappalli at 7.20 am on June 11 will run as per normal schedule. Earlier notified partial cancellation between Tirunelveli and Thiruvananthapuram Central, stands cancelled, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.