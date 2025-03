Several express trains cancelled due to Yesvantpur Yard works; check details

CHENNAI: South Western Railway has notified cancellation of several train services due to ongoing works at Yesvantpur Yard.

Following are the express trains that are fully cancelled:

*Train No 12291 Yesvantpur- Dr. MGR Chennai Central Express on April 4.

*Train No 12292 Dr. MGR Chennai Central- Yesvantpur Express on April 5.

*Train No 16573 Yesvantpur- Puducherry Express on April 4.

*Train No 16574 Puducherry- Yesvantpur Express on April 5.

*Train No 16577 Yesvantpur- Bidar Express on April 5.

*Train No 16578 Bidar- Yesvantpur Express on April 6.

*Train No 16541 Yesvantpur- Pandharpur Express on April 3 and April 10.

*Train No 16542 Pandharpur- Yesvantpur Express on April 4 and April 11.