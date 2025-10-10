Several EMUs cancelled for engineering works on Oct 10, SR to ply passenger specials

CHENNAI: Several EMU and MEMU trains would be fully cancelled in the Chennai Beach–Villupuram section and between the Sullurupeta-Nellore on Friday due to engineering works, and instead passenger specials will be operated, said a Southern Railway statement.

Chennai Beach – Tirumalpur EMU departing at 7.27 am, and Beach – Chengalpattu EMU departing at 9.31 am, 9.51 am, 10.56 am, 11.40 am, and 12.25 pm would be fully cancelled on Friday.

Tirumalpur - Beach EMU departing at 1105 am, and Chengalpattu - Beach EMU departing at 11.30 am, 12 pm, 1.10 pm, 1.45 pm and 2.20 pm would be fully cancelled on Friday.

The passenger special between Beach–Chengalpattu would depart at 7.27 am. Beach – Singaperumal Koil passenger special would depart at 09.31 am, 10.56 am, and 12.25 pm. Beach – Kattangulathur passenger special would depart at 09.51 am and 11.40 am.

Passenger specials between Chengalpattu - Chennai Beach would depart at 9.45 am, Singaperumal Koil - Chennai Beach would depart at 1.43 am, 1.23 pm, and 2.33 pm, and Kattangulathur-Chennai Beach would depart at 12.20 pm, and 2.05 pm would also be operated as passenger specials on Friday.

Sullurupeta - Nellore MEMU local departing at 10 am, and 3.50 pm, Nellore - Sullurupeta MEMU Passenger departing at 4.15 pm, 6.45 pm would be cancelled on Friday. Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex MEMU Passenger departing at 6.40 pm, 9 pm are also cancelled. MMC - Avadi MEMU local departing at 9.25 pm, and 11.40 pm is also cancelled.

Passenger specials would be operated between Sullurupeta and Avadi via Korukkupet and Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway stations at 10.30 am and 04.10 pm, added the statement.