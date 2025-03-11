Several districts of TN to receive heavy rainfall on March 11

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecasted rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu on March 11.

Places like Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to occur in Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram districts.

District officials have advised the public to stay cautious and have issued a warning for Kanniyakumari fishermen not to venture into the sea.

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 32-33°C.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation lies over the northeast Equatorial Indian Ocean and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Another circulation over interior Tamil Nadu and its neighbouring areas at 0.9 km has weakened.

This system is expected to trigger rainfall activity in the state for the next few days.