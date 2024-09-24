Several districts of TN likely to receive moderate to heavy rain for the next two days

CHENNAI: Heavy rain lashed Chennai and suburbs on Monday night, where Manali in north Chennai received the highest amount of rainfall with 15 cm within a few hours of rainfall in the city.

The north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness wet weather for the next two days especially during the evening and night time under the influence of low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal.

In addition, a yellow warning issued to seven districts of TN predicting heavy rain for the next 24 hours.

The sudden downpour resulted to water logging in various parts of the city that has impacted the daily routine of the Chennaities.

Various places recorded copious amounts of rainfall, of which Avadi received 11 cm of rainfall.

Followed by Maduravoyal, Vanagaram 8 cm each, Kancheepuram district 7 cm, Kodambakkam, Thiruvottiyur, Puzhal, Kathivakkam and Villivakkam recorded 6 cm of rainfall each.

A low pressure area has formed over west central Bay of Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay of North Andhra - South Odisha coasts.

Under its influence, light to moderate rain with thunderstorm activity is predicted over south and north Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

Heavy rain is likely to occur over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore , Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts for the next 24 hours, noted bulletin from Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday.

The weather department has issued wind warning that strong surface wind with speed resching 30 kmph to 40 kmph to prevail over TN till Wednesday (September 25) due to the system prevailing over the sea.

Additionally, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea as squally weather with wind speed 45 kmph to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining Comorin area.