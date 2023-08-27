Several districts of TN is likely to receive wet spells for next 2 days

CHENNAI: Several areas in the city witnessed sudden downpours in the wee hours on Sunday, the wet spell is likely to continue for the next two days due to cyclonic circulation formed over the sea.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for 13 districts of Tamil Nadu.

A cyclonic circulation lies over the north Tamil Nadu coast at 1.5 km above mean sea level.

A trough runs from south interior Karnataka to the Comorin area across Kerala and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, at least 13 districts – Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayidathurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Sale, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tirupathur to get heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning for the next 48 hours.

The rest of the State is expected to receive light to moderate rain.

As Chennai and its suburbs received moderate showers in the nighttime for the past few days.

The weather department predicted mild rain in some areas in the wee hours for the next two days.

Even the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to drop slightly and record around 34 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations respectively.

According to RMC rainfall data in the last 24 hours, Valasaravakkam, and Manali weather stations received the highest rainfall in Chennai district with 5 cm each.

Followed by Tondiarpet, Ayanavaram Taluk office, Perambur, Thuraipakkam, Madhavaram, Anna University, Anna Nagar, and Adyar Eco-park recorded 3 to 4 cm of rainfall.

During the southwest monsoon from June 1 to August 27.

Chennai received 70 percent more excess rainfall than normal.

The normal rainfall in Chennai is 288 mm, whereas in the last three months, it received 488 mm of rainfall. However, the rainfall recorded in Tamil Nadu is 10 percent less with 198 mm of rain received against 179 mm.